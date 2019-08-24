115 people investigated for scams involving more than S$253,000

SINGAPORE: A total of 115 people are assisting with investigations into scams involving more than S$253,000, the police said on Saturday (Aug 24).



The suspects – 64 men and 51 women, aged between 14 and 52 – are believed to be involved in 214 cases of scams, which mainly involve e-commerce scams.



The suspects were identified following an enforcement operation between Aug 19 and Aug 23 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.



The police said that all suspects are being investigated for cheating or money laundering.

Those found guilty of cheating face up to 10 years in jail and a fine, while those found guilty of money laundering face up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine of up to S$500,000.



The police advised members of the public to avoid falling victim to online purchase scams by reading the reviews of a seller before committing to a purchase and avoid buying an item on impulse.



“Be wary of online advertisements of items at cheap prices that sound too good to be true,” the police said.



Members of the public should also be aware that scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of identification to make others believe that they are genuine sellers.



To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

