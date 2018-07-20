12 arrested in joint raid on immigration offenders

SINGAPORE: Twelve men were arrested on Thursday (Jul 19) for various immigration-related offences during a joint enforcement operation in the vicinity of Yew Tee Industrial Estate and Pang Sua Park Connector.



The operation which involved officers from the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Customs targeted immigration offenders who were also believed to be involved in the peddling of duty-unpaid cigarettes.



In a news release, the police said two of the men arrested, aged 20 and 23, were suspected of being illegal workers.

The remaining 10, aged between 21 and 32, were arrested for immigration-related offences such as overstaying in Singapore.



A total of 92 cartons, 257 packets and 66 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were also seized.



Commander of Jurong Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Devrajan Bala, said that the joint operation conducted was part of continuous efforts to clamp down on criminal activities.



“The Police will continue to work closely with the other Home Team departments and law enforcement agencies to come down hard on those who break the law,” he said.

