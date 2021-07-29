12 clinics charged with abetting foreign doctor to work without valid work pass over almost 8 years

SINGAPORE: Twelve clinics were charged in court on Thursday (Jul 29) with abetting a doctor who was a foreigner to work in their outlets without a valid work pass.

The clinics, located across Singapore, are accused of abetting Dr Queck Kian Kheng to work without a valid work pass between December 2011 and May 2019.

Court documents listed the 12 clinics as: Pacific Family Clinic, My Family Clinic (TH), My Family Clinic (RV), My Family Clinic (Hougang Central), Prohealth Medical Group @ LRT Fernvale, Silver Cross Healthcare, Ihealth, Healthway Medical Group, Health 2.0, CMI Lifemed, CMI Health Services and Avermed.

The outlets that Dr Queck allegedly worked at when he did not have a valid work pass are located in Jurong West, Hougang, Clementi, Sengkang, Woodlands, Punggol, Bedok and Redhill.

The clinics received between two and eight charges each under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act for engaging Dr Queck to work in their clinics on hundreds of occasions when he did not have a valid work pass.

Dr Queck is listed on Mount Alvernia's website as having his own clinic, KK Queck Neurology Centre.

According to the SingHealth website, he graduated from its residency programme in 2016. He is registered as a medical professional (neurology specialty) under the Singapore Medical Council, according to a search on their website.

His profile on online healthcare platform Smarterhealth.sg said he obtained his educational qualifications from Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

Court documents did not indicate Dr Queck's nationality, nor how the alleged offences were discovered.

For the offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, the clinics could be fined up to S$20,000 per charge if found guilty.

CNA has contacted the health and manpower ministries for more information.