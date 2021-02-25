12 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and bus along PIE

SINGAPORE: Twelve people, including a 75-year-old man, were taken to hospital after an accident involving a lorry and a bus along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (Feb 25) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident, which occurred along the PIE towards Tuas at the Jalan Bahar exit, at about 8am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 75-year-old man, was identified as the driver of the lorry, and 11 passengers aged between 22 and 39 years old were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the police.

A video shared on the Telegram group SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News showed that the lorry had hit the bus from behind, causing damage to the rear.

Police investigations are ongoing.