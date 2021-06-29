12 people investigated for breaching COVID-19 rules at unlicensed KTV outlet in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: Twelve people are being investigated for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules at an unlicensed KTV outlet in Woodlands, said the police on Tuesday (Jun 29).

The suspects, nine men and three women, were aged between 20 and 30, said the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police received information at about 12.35am on Jun 15 that an unlicensed KTV was in operation at Woodlands Industrial Park E1. When the officers arrived, they found 12 people allegedly socialising at the location.

Public entertainment and liquor were also believed to have been provided at the unit without a valid licence. Karaoke equipment, liquor bottles and beer cans found at the unit were seized for investigations.

All 12 people will be investigated for non-compliance of safe distancing measures.

Karaoke equipment found at the unlicensed entertainment outlet were seized for investigations. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 30-year-old man, who was one of the 12 people found in the unit, is believed to be the unit's operator.

He will be investigated for supplying liquor without a valid licence under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, as well as for providing public entertainment without a licence under the Public Entertainments Act.

The offences of supplying liquor and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000, said the police.

Liquor bottles and beer cans found at the unit in Woodlands were seized for investigations. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Advertisement

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

"The police take a stern view of irresponsible behaviours relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law," it said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram