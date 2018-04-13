126 counterfeit designer watches seized at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered 126 pieces of counterfeit designer watches in the luggage and haversack of a Filipino man during baggage checks at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Thursday (Apr 12).



In a Facebook post on Friday, ICA said the counterfeit goods have an estimated street value of S$1,350. The 52-year-old man has been referred to the Singapore Police Force and investigations are ongoing.



“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands,” ICA said.

