13 arrested in raid to bust illegal gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Thirteen people, aged between 21 and 42, were arrested after a gambling den was discovered in Bukit Timah on Thursday (Mar 12).

The Singapore Police Force on Sunday said they were arrested during an enforcement operation targeting illegal gambling activities along Namly Place.



Two men and a woman were arrested for managing the place used as a gaming house, while another 10 men were arrested for gaming in a common gaming house.



Investigations are ongoing, say police.



Items found during an enforcement operation along Namly Place. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Police said landlords are advised to ensure that tenants do not carry out gambling activities within their premises.



Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, those found guilty of gaming in public face a S$5,000 fine and/or up to six months’ jail. Action will also be taken against landlords or tenants who allow their premises to be used for gambling activities.

