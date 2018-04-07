13 injured, one Singaporean dead as bus crashes on way from Genting: Reports

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean has died and 13 people were injured in a bus crash on the Karak Highway in Malaysia, reports said on Saturday (Apr 7).

The bus, which was travelling towards Johor Bahru, crashed into a large lorry at about 4pm, Channel 8 news reported, citing Malaysia's China Press.

The tour bus, which was on its way back to Singapore from Genting Highlands, was carrying 12 Singaporeans and two Malaysians, the report said.