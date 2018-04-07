13 injured, one Singaporean dead as bus crashes on way from Genting: Reports

Singapore

13 injured, one Singaporean dead as bus crashes on way from Genting: Reports

Genting bus accident collage
The damaged bus as seen from the side (L) and front (R). (Screengrabs: Facebook/KL吹水站 5Zones) 
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean has died and 13 people were injured in a bus crash on the Karak Highway in Malaysia, reports said on Saturday (Apr 7).

The bus, which was travelling towards Johor Bahru, crashed into a large lorry at about 4pm, Channel 8 news reported, citing Malaysia's China Press.

The tour bus, which was on its way back to Singapore from Genting Highlands, was carrying 12 Singaporeans and two Malaysians, the report said. 

Genting bus accident Apr 7
Photos circulating on social media show that the front of the bus was smashed in. (Photo: Facebook/KL吹水站 5Zones) 

Source: CNA/hm

Tagged Topics

Bookmark