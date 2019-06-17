13 men arrested for rioting along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: Thirteen men have been arrested after a fight broke out in Geylang in the early hours of Sunday (Jun 16).

The police received reports of a fight along 517 Geylang Road at about 3am on Sunday, they said in a news release on Monday.

The men, aged between 18 and 23, were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of rioting may be jailed for up to seven years and caned.