13 men arrested for rioting along Geylang Road
SINGAPORE: Thirteen men have been arrested after a fight broke out in Geylang in the early hours of Sunday (Jun 16).
The police received reports of a fight along 517 Geylang Road at about 3am on Sunday, they said in a news release on Monday.
The men, aged between 18 and 23, were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, police added.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone convicted of rioting may be jailed for up to seven years and caned.