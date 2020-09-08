13 secret society members to be charged after chanting gang slogans at a funeral during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: Thirteen men will be charged in court for offences under the Societies Act and for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Investigations revealed that the men, aged between 16 and 35, are secret society members who attended a funeral service held along Circuit Road on Apr 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident took place during the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period, during which residents were barred from leaving the house except for essential activities such as buying groceries.



At the funeral service held along Circuit Road, the men had "chanted gang slogans to show off their secret society affiliation", said police, adding that four of the men also recruited new gang members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who acts as a member of an unlawful society and any person who incites another person to become a member of an unlawful society may be fined a maximum of S$5,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

All 13 men had also breached safe distancing measures, said the authorities.



A 26-year-old man who had rented the venue for the funeral wake will be charged for allowing more than 10 people to be present at the venue, while the remaining 12 men will be charged for gathering at the event involving more than 10 people.

Anyone found guilty of breaching safe distancing measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law," the authorities said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram