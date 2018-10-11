13-year-old boy assaulted and robbed along Buangkok Green; suspect arrested

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

He was believed to have slapped a 13-year-old boy and robbed him of his mobile phone on Tuesday (Oct 9) evening along Buangkok Green.

Advertisement

The police said they received a report of the incident on Tuesday and arrested the suspect within 12 hours along Buangkok Crescent after conducting follow-up investigations.

The suspect will be charged on Friday and, if found guilty, will face between five and 20 years' jail and no less than 12 strokes of the cane.

The police advised members of the public to adopt crime prevention measures like being attentive to their surroundings, avoiding wearing excessive jewellery or carrying large sums of money and arranging for company when returning home late at night.

