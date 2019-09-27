133 people arrested, drugs worth S$187,000 seized in islandwide sting

SINGAPORE: A total of 133 people were arrested and an estimated S$187,000 worth of drugs were seized in a four-day islandwide sting this week, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Sep 27).

The operation - which ran from Monday morning to Friday morning and was supported by the Singapore Police Force - covered areas including Buangkok, Hougang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris and Woodlands.

The drugs seized comprise 41g of new psychoactive substances, 64g of cannabis, 547g of Ice, 1,745g of heroin, 122 Ecstasy tablets, 601 Erimin-5 tablets and 12 bottles of liquid suspected to contain Gamma Hydroxybutyrate, which is commonly known as a date rape drug.

A large amount of the drugs were found in the residence of a 54-year-old Singaporean male suspect, who was arrested around Marine Parade Central on Monday afternoon.

During the arrest, officers found 27g of heroin on him and about 5g of Ice and 49g of heroin inside a brown paper bag he was carrying.

They proceeded to raid his residence, which was located around Hougang Avenue 1, where officers about 325g of Ice and 1,612g of heroin.

The drugs seized in this case are estimated to be worth about S$151,000.

CNB is conducting investigations into the drug activities of the people arrested.