136 nabbed in 22-day islandwide anti-vice operation

SINGAPORE: Two men and 134 women, aged between 23 and 50, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 10).

The police said the 22-day anti-vice operation that ended on Apr 10 involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the six Police Land Divisions.

Coordinated raids were conducted at multiple locations islandwide, including condominiums and residential units at Geylang, Tanjong Katong Road, Boon Teck Road, Clementi, Woodlands, Jurong West, Rangoon Road, Sembawang, Yishun, Boon Lay Drive, Jellicoe Road, Tan Quee Lan Street, Raffles Boulevard and Sims Avenue.

During the operation, items including three mobile phones and a CCTV camera were seized.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

The police said that Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats are meant for residential purposes, and the use of flats for vice activities is strictly prohibited.

Flat owners who knowingly rent their premises to any person for vice-related activities will be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$3,000, or to imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Meanwhile, tenants who are found to be involved in the misuse of the flat will not be allowed to rent an HDB flat for five years.