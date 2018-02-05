138 FairPrice stores to remain open on first day of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: More than 90 per cent of NTUC FairPrice stores will remain open on the first day of Chinese New Year.

A total of 138 supermarkets and hypermarkets - out of 147 FairPrice stores - will be kept open on Feb 16, the highest number to date, the company said in a news release.

NTUC FairPrice also said that it will keep 20 additional outlets open around the clock on Feb 14 - the day before Chinese New Year's Eve - taking the number of 24-hour outlets open on that day to 81. This is to cater to families preparing for their annual reunion dinner, it said.



Additionally, all 147 stores will see extended operating hours from Feb 8, with several remaining open until midnight. They will also remain open until at least 5pm on Chinese New Year's Eve.

A total of 117 stores will resume business as usual on Feb 17, the second day of Chinese New Year, while 30 24-hour stores will open at 7am.

Regular operating hours resume for all stores on Feb 18, the third day of Chinese New Year.

Online deliveries will also remain available between 10am and 6pm from Feb 15 to 18, subject to stipulated order cut-off timings.

"Extending our opening hours will help to alleviate the expected high customer traffic within the stores while also catering to last-minute shopping," said NTUC FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng.

"Beyond this, we serve the different ethnicities of residents, including people who do not celebrate CNY, by keeping the bulk of our stores open over the public holiday," he added.

More information about FairPrice's opening hours during the Chinese New Year festive period is available on their website.