138 suspected drug offenders arrested in 11-day operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 138 suspected drug offenders were arrested after an 11-day operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), said the drug enforcement agency in a news release on Friday (May 18).

The operation was carried out between May 7 to May 18 and covered areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Jurong, Serangoon, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

Officers seized 1,207g of cannabis, 267g of heroin, 190g of Ice, 115g of synthetic cannabis, 3g of ketamine, 350 Erimin-5 tablets, 227 Ecstasy tablets and 36 Yaba tablets. Police also seized four bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), also commonly known as G or liquid Ecstasy.

DRUG SUSPECT NABBED IN YISHUN

During one of the busts on Tuesday morning, CNB officers arrested a 24-year-old Singaporean man in his residence at Yishun Avenue 6.

Within his home, officers found 1,045g of cannabis, 57g of Ice, 32g of heroin, 350 Erimin-5 tablets and 92 Ecstasy tablets.



Two digital weighing scales and numerous empty plastic packets were also recovered, said CNB.

CNB added that the street value of the assortment of drugs seized was estimated to be more than S$20,000.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.

