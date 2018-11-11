14 arrested for offences including vice activities

SINGAPORE: Twelve women and two men, aged between 20 and 51, were arrested during a two-day enforcement operation against vice activities, massage establishments and public entertainment outlets, the police said on Saturday (Nov 10).



The enforcement operation, from Friday to Saturday, was conducted along Kitchener Road, Jalan Besar, Rangoon Road, Petain Road and Sam Leong Road.



Officers from the Central Police Division arrested 12 women for offences under the Women’s Charter, Immigration Act and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.



Three of these women allegedly carried out vice activities at a hotel and private apartments while four other women were arrested in two unlicensed massage establishments.



These women are believed to have advertised their sexual services online.



Another five women were arrested at a public entertainment outlet along Sam Leong Road. The outlet was also found to have contravened licensing conditions under the Public Entertainment Act.



Cash amounting to S$1,210 and 14 computers were seized. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Two men were arrested for gambling in a common gambling house along Petain Road. Cash amounting to S$1,210 and 14 computers were also seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of being the owner/occupier and using a place as a common gaming house will face a maximum fine of S$50,000 and imprisonment not exceeding three years.

Any person caught gaming in a common gaming house faces a maximum fine of S$5,000 and/or a maximum of six months in jail.

Landlords and hotel owners are advised to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.