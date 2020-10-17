14 more people arrested after spate of thefts of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers: Police

SINGAPORE: The police have made more arrests following a spate of thefts involving Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes in residential blocks across Singapore.

It said on Saturday (Oct 17) that 14 more people have been arrested for allegedly stealing the vouchers from letterboxes in separate locations and cases.

Suspects were escorted by police officers at the crime scene to identify the letterboxes from which the vouchers were allegedly stolen. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

In a news release, the police released the following details about the arrests:

A 17-year-old man and two women aged 16 and 18 were arrested by officers from the Central Police Division over the theft of vouchers at residential blocks along Maude Road and Kitchener Road. They will be charged in court on Saturday.

Two men aged 54 and 61 were arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers at a residential block along Lengkok Bahru. Investigations are onging.

A 24-year-old man was arrested over the theft of grocery vouchers at letterboxes at Lower Delta Road.

A 46-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly stealing the vouchers from a residential block Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing the vouchers from a HDB block at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. Her daughter, 28, was also arrested for allegedly using the grocery vouchers after knowing they had been stolen.

A 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers along Aljunied Crescent.

A 43-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested by officers from the Jurong Police Division for cases of theft at residential blocks along Jalan Kayu and Kim Tian Place respectively.

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Friday for alleged theft of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers at a residential block along Marsiling Road.

Seized grocery vouchers that were stolen from letterboxes. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

In two other separate cases, a 70-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are being investigated for dishonestly misappropriating grocery vouchers at residential blocks along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 and Choa Chu Kang Street 51 respectively.

Over the past six days, 24 people have been investigated or arrested in relation to these thefts, police said.

"These cases are unrelated and opportunistic in nature," SPF added.

If convicted, those charged could each face a jail term of up to three years, fined, or both.

A seized improvised tool used in the thefts of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

"The police have also received similar reports in other residential estates and we are intensifying our efforts with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice," said SPF.

The police added that people should call them immediately if they spot someone suspicious loitering near the letterboxes.

Members of the public who are eligible for the Budget 2020 grocery vouchers are advised to collect their vouchers from their letterboxes as soon as possible. They should also ensure their letterboxes are secured at all times, said the police.

They added that members of the public who suspect their vouchers have been stolen, should make a police report immediately and contact the Grocery Voucher hotline at 1800-2222-888 to request for the vouchers to be voided and replaced.