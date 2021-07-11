14 injured in bus collision at Bukit Batok interchange

SINGAPORE: Fourteen people were injured after two buses collided at Bukit Batok interchange on Sunday (Jul 11).

Member of Parliament for Bukit Batok SMC Murali Pillai confirmed this in a Facebook post on Sunday evening, after photos of the incident began circulating online.

"One bus was pulling into the interchange whereas the other bus was pulling out. The impact caused one of the buses to mount a kerb and fall to its side," said Mr Murali.

Five of the 14 injured suffered "more serious injuries" and none had life-threatening injuries, he added. He also thanked the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for its swift response.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 5.05pm. The injured were taken to hospitals, it added.

Earlier on Sunday, a post on a local Facebook page showed a green Tower Transit bus lying on its side with debris surrounding it.

At least 10 officers from the SCDF were at the scene.





Police investigations are ongoing.



CNA has contacted Tower Transit and SCDF for more information.