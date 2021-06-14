14 men arrested for being suspected gang members after funeral in Boon Lay

SINGAPORE: Fourteen men were arrested for being suspected gang members on Sunday (Jun 13), after hordes of people turned up to attend a funeral in Boon Lay.

Responding to CNA's queries, the police said on Monday the men were arrested "for being suspected members of an unlawful society in relation to a funeral procession".



Advertisement

Advertisement

The funeral procession was held along Block 191 Boon Lay Drive.

The police said they were also looking into potential breaches of COVID-19 safe distancing measures during the procession.

Investigations are ongoing.

Videos on social media showed a large crowd of people walking along with the coffin as it was being carried. The videos also showed people gathered at the car park, where the funeral truck was parked.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the current COVID-19 measures, a total of 20 people or fewer are allowed at all days of the funeral.



"The Police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law," said the authorities.