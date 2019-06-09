14 PMDs seized during weekend sting

SINGAPORE: Fourteen personal mobility devices (PMDs) were impounded after several riders were caught flouting rules during enforcement operations over the weekend.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Jun 9) that 70 active mobility enforcement officers and Singapore Police Force officers were mobilised over the weekend at Tampines, Seng Kang and Ang Mo Kio.

This rider was caught displaying a false Identification Mark on his e-scooter. (Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

A total of 23 offences were detected, LTA said, with several of the offences involving non-compliant devices and users speeding or riding on roads.

Other offences included users failing to stop when they were required to do so, and displaying a false identification mark on an e-scooter.

This rider was caught in Tampines riding a PMD that weighed more than 45kg. (Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

Over the weekend, one rider in Tampines was caught riding a PMD that weighed more than 45kg, LTA said.

The permissible weight limit for PMDs is 20kg.

Another rider, who was seen riding his PMD on a road, failed to stop when officers asked him to do so.

This rider, who was seen riding his PMD on a road, failed to stop when officers asked to do so. (Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

In another case, a rider was caught speeding on his unicycle at 16kmh on a footpath.

The speed limit on footpaths is 10kmh and 25kmh on shared paths.