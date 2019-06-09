14 PMDs seized during weekend sting
SINGAPORE: Fourteen personal mobility devices (PMDs) were impounded after several riders were caught flouting rules during enforcement operations over the weekend.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Jun 9) that 70 active mobility enforcement officers and Singapore Police Force officers were mobilised over the weekend at Tampines, Seng Kang and Ang Mo Kio.
A total of 23 offences were detected, LTA said, with several of the offences involving non-compliant devices and users speeding or riding on roads.
Other offences included users failing to stop when they were required to do so, and displaying a false identification mark on an e-scooter.
Over the weekend, one rider in Tampines was caught riding a PMD that weighed more than 45kg, LTA said.
The permissible weight limit for PMDs is 20kg.
Another rider, who was seen riding his PMD on a road, failed to stop when officers asked him to do so.
In another case, a rider was caught speeding on his unicycle at 16kmh on a footpath.
The speed limit on footpaths is 10kmh and 25kmh on shared paths.