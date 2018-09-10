14 women arrested for prostitution-related offences

SINGAPORE: Fourteen women and a man were arrested on Friday and Saturday (Sep 7-8) during a series of police raids targeting vice activities.

The women, aged between 20 and 52, were arrested for prostitution-related offences under the Women's Charter, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday.

They were operating from hotels and rented apartments along Jalan Besar, Eu Tong Sen Street, Temple Street, Albert Street, Jalan Sultan and Smith Street.

The women had advertised their services on various social media platforms, the police said.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.



Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

The police advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure tenants do not carry out vice activities on their premises.

Unlicensed brothel operators face up to five years in jail and a fine of up to S$10,000. Anyone convicted of living off the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

"The police will spare no effort in clamping down and take tough enforcement action on vice activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law," SPF said.

