14-year-old among 122 people arrested in islandwide drug bust

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old boy was among 122 people arrested during a four-day islandwide drug bust, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Jan 10).

About S$25,000 of drugs were seized during the raid, which began on Monday.

The haul included about 23g of new psychoactive substances, 86g of Ice, 184g of heroin, 353g of cannabis, six Ecstasy tablets and nine Erimin-5 tablets were found.

The operation covered multiple areas, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Sengkang, Whampoa and Woodlands.

Most of the drugs were found during a raid on a residential property near Sembawang Drive on Monday, where officers seized 353g of cannabis, seven Erimin-5 tablets and two Ecstasy tablets.

The cannabis found is enough to feed the addiction of 50 abusers for a week, said CNB.

A 36-year-old suspected drug trafficker who was in the property was arrested.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.