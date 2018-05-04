15 men arrested over suspected illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Fifteen men suspected of being involved in stealing and selling marine gas oil were arrested on Friday (May 4).

In a news release, authorities said the Police Coast Guard received information that a foreign-registered tugboat and a Singapore-registered vessel could be involved in the transaction at the seas off Sultan Shoal lighthouse.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that eight crew members of the Singapore registered vessel are believed to have misappropriated 1,000 litres of MGO without their company’s knowledge," said police, adding that the oil was believed to have been sold to seven crew members at the tugboat.

The tugboat was seized for investigations.

The men are aged between 25 and 60. A probe against six men is ongoing, while the other nine will be charged in court on Saturday with criminal breach of trust as a servant.

If found guilty, the men may be jailed up to 15 years and fined.

