15 men investigated for illegal horse betting activities in Ang Mo Kio, Rivervale Crescent

SINGAPORE: Fifteen men, aged between 50 and 70, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities in public locations, the police said on Thursday (Jul 22).

Two enforcement operations were conducted by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division on Jul 7 and Jul 18 at Rivervale Crescent and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 respectively.

More than S$2,000 in cash, five mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits, said police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that eight men, aged 63 to 68, and seven men, aged 50 to 70, were allegedly involved in illegal horse betting activities in public locations along Rivervale Crescent and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Those found guilty of placing bets with a bookmaker face a fine of up to S$5,000, up to six months’ jail, or both.

Those found guilty of being involved in bookmaking face a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and a jail term of up to five years.

The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities.

“The police will continue to take tough enforcement actions and prosecute those involved in accordance with the law. Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities,” they added.