15 people arrested over vice syndicate, website advertising foreign female escorts

SINGAPORE: Fifteen people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a vice syndicate operating a foreign female escort website, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Mar 28).

The police arrested 13 women and two men, aged between 20 and 25, following a two-day operation last Thursday and Friday. Raids were carried out at locations including Beach Road, Jellicoe Road, Mayo Street, Tan Quee Lan Street and Raffles Boulevard.

Preliminary investigations suggested those arrested had operated a vice website featuring foreign female escorts advertising sexual services, said police.

The two men have been charged, while investigations against the women are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of someone else could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.