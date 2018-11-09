15 people suffer food poisoning after eating Spize restaurant bento sets

SINGAPORE: Fifteen people have fallen ill with food poisoning after consuming bento sets from Spize restaurant, said the management on Friday (Nov 9).

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it was currently working with the Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency (NEA) to identify the exact cause of the incident.

Advertisement

"On the 6th of November, Spize @ River Valley supplied 88 bento sets to a location," said the restaurant. "To our knowledge, 15 of them who consumed our bento sets fell ill."

It added that it would like to "offer our most sincere prayers for those affected".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The local restaurant, which serves a variety of Asian fusion food, added that it was committed to taking "any necessary action required".

"We would also like to wish a speedy recovery to those that have been affected."

Spize has four outlets at Bedok, River Valley, Rifle Range at Temasek Club and Siglap.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted NEA for more details.