15-year-old assisting police in Ang Mo Kio e-scooter accident investigation

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old suspect is assisting the police with investigations into an electric scooter accident that injured an elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio.

On Apr 17, a 65-year-old victim reported that she was knocked down by an e-scooter at the ground floor lift lobby of Block 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, said the police in a news release on Monday (Apr 23).

"Through the aid of police cameras and extensive ground investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the subject who is currently assisting with investigations. An e-scooter and a helmet were seized as case exhibits."



If found guilty of the offence of rash act causing hurt, the suspect may be jailed for up to a year and/or fined.

The elderly woman, Madam Lee, was walking out of a lift when the rider hit her from the back and sped off, her daughter had said. Madam Lee fell to the ground, leaving her with a cut on her nose and bruises on her hip and leg.

Five students from the Institute of Technical Education who were nearby had helped Madam Lee by applying a plaster to her wound after buying it at a nearby shop.

