15-year-old girl among 92 people arrested in drug bust: CNB

SINGAPORE: Ninety-two suspected drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide operation this week, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Apr 9).

The youngest arrested was a 15-year-old girl, the bureau said in a news release.

About 129g of heroin, 49g of Ice, 2g of cannabis, 52g of new psychoactive substances, 1g of ketamine, 17 Ecstasy tablets, 30 Erimin-5 tablets and eight LSD stamps were seized during the six-day operation, which ended on Friday.

The haul is estimated to be worth more than S$15,000.

The CNB conducted raids islandwide, including in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Jurong and Punggol.

In one of the raids at a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Sunday, a 50-year-old Singaporean woman “put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue her", CNB said.

A 49-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested at the unit.

A search of the premises yielded about 7g of heroin, 1g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia.

In a raid in the same area on Monday, officers arrested a 43-year-old Singaporean woman who had about 27g of heroin, 8g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia.

A search of her vehicle uncovered another 75g of heroin and more drug paraphernalia were seized.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.