152 offenders caught for contraband cigarettes

SINGAPORE: A total of 152 offenders were caught for duty-unpaid cigarettes in a three-day operation by Singapore Customs, the agency said on Friday (Sep 14).



The offenders were issued with composition sums that ranged from S$500 to S$1,200, with about 170 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized.

The operation was conducted on Sep 10, 11 and 13 and carried out in commercial areas, industrial estates, housing estates and a foreign workers' dormitory.

The operation was supported by the Singapore Police Force and the dormitory operator, Singapore Customs said in a Facebook post.



"We are committed to working alongside Singapore Customs and we appreciate their strong support and collaboration in taking a strong stand against the possession of contraband items, which are not permitted in our dormitory and in Singapore,” said Mr Syvester Henry, operations manager of S11 Granuity Management, whose dormitory was involved in the second day of the operation.​​​​​​​



Day three of the operation was conducted in Tampines. A total of 31 offenders were caught and about 38 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

A foreign workers' dormitory was also covered in the three-day operation. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

The composition sum for a first-time offender who has up to one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes in his possession is S$500.

Heavier penalties will apply if he is found with more than one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes and/or if he is a repeat offender.

