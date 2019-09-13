Suspected drug offenders arrested during drug party; youngest suspect aged 13

SINGAPORE: A total of 159 suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), including a 13-year-old boy, the authority said in a news release on Friday (Sep 13).

In a raid at a flat at Blk 454 Fajar Road, CNB officers arrested a suspect, her 13-year-old brother and their mother at a drug party.



Despite repeated warnings, the occupants in the unit refused to comply with the officers’ orders to open the door.

Two of the occupants tried to escape by climbing out of the flat onto the aircon ledge, but gave up and retreated back to the apartment, CNB added.



Syringes found on grass patch, in CNB raid on a unit at Fajar Road on Sep 11, 2019. (Photos: CNB)

Eventually, one of the occupants opened the flat door. CNB officers arrested eight suspected drug offenders there, including seven youths aged 13 to 18 years old.

One of the invited suspects, a 16-year-old teenager, had brought her 13-year-old brother and her 38-year-old mother.



CNB officers also recovered a small packet of Ice, a cut straw, two syringes, three lighters and a lighter refiller on the grass patch below the block. These were earlier thrown from the unit, the authority said.



Investigations showed that one of the suspects, a 17-year-old male foreign national, had invited four other suspects to his flat to take drugs.



DRUG RAID WITH CHILDREN PRESENT

During another operation, the suspects' children were present when CNB officers raided the apartment.



On Sep 2, CNB officers arrested two suspected drug offenders - a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both Singaporeans - from a unit in Edgefield Walk. Here, about 5g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were found.

During the raid, the couple's children - aged three months, 19 months and six years old, were present, CNB said. The couple’s eldest child, who is six years and nine months old, was in school during the raid.

"CNB is working closely with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to care for the children," the authority said.

"The children will be looked after by extended family members, with ComCare assistance and support from a Family Service Centre."

The 11-day islandwide operation that took place between Sep 2 and Sep 13 covered areas like Buangkok, Geylang, Jurong, Sembawang, Serangoon, Simei, Telok Blangah, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.



About 124g of heroin, 91g of Ice, 15g of new psychoactive substances, 8g of ketamine as well as Ecstasy pills, Erimin-5 tablets, three bottles containing methadone and two LSD stamps were seized.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

