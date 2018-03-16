16 women, 5 men arrested for prostitution, gambling and other offences

SINGAPORE: Sixteen women and five men were arrested on Thursday (Mar 15) during enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets and massage parlours.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 67, were arrested for a variety of offences, including vice activities, illegal gambling and work pass violations.

The enforcement operations were conducted along Temasek Boulevard, Jalan Besar, Syed Alwi Road and South Bridge Road, said the police in a news release on Friday. They added that action will be taken against operators of the public entertainment outlets found to have contravened licensing conditions.



Eleven women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, while the other five women were suspected of providing sexual services at a hotel and a residential unit.

(Photo: SPF)

The police added that one man was arrested for managing a place of prostitution. If convicted, he could be fined a maximum of S$3,000 and jailed up to three years if this is his first such offence. Penalties for repeat offenders are a maximum fine of S$10,000 and up to five years’ jail if convicted.



Separately, four men were arrested for public gaming and S$685 in cash was seized. If convicted, they could each be fined a maximum of S$5,000 and jailed up to six months.



Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing.