16-year-old found dead at foot of HDB block in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy was found dead at the foot of a block in Jurong West on Friday (Jan 12).

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 3.43pm at Blk 276D Jurong West Street 25. The boy was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A Channel NewsAsia reader, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was picking up his child at a nearby kindergarten when he saw the incident. The boy was wearing a school uniform, the reader said.

Police investigations are ongoing.



