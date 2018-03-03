17 people nabbed for public gambling, employment offences at public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE: Seventeen people were arrested on Friday (Mar 2) in enforcement operations conducted against public entertainment outlets and public gaming.

Six women, aged between 26 and 54, were arrested for employment offences during enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets located along Jalan Sultan, Jalan Besar and Marina Bay, the police said in a press release on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested for obstructing a police officer in the course of duty.

Action will also be taken against the operators of public entertainment outlets for contravening licensing conditions.

Additionally, nine men and one woman, aged between 39 and 70, were arrested for gambling in public along Geylang Bahru and Kelantan Lane.

A total of S$6,977 cash was seized.

Individuals convicted of gaming in public may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.