17 women arrested in raids on massage parlours and bars

SINGAPORE: A total of 17 women were arrested during a series of raids against massage establishments and public entertainment outlets, police said in a news release on Friday (Jul 27).



The raids took place on Thursday and Friday.



Advertisement

During enforcement operations along Beach Road, one massage establishment was found to have contravened licensing conditions while three other establishments were found to be operating without a licence.



A total of 17 women were arrested. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

A total of six women, aged between 32 and 59, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. Five of these women did not have valid work permits while the sixth had employed a foreign employee without a valid work permit.



During separate enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets along Beach Road, Haji Lane, Duxton Road, South Bridge Road and Tanjong Pagar Road, three outlets were found to have flouted licensing conditions.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Eleven women, aged between 19 and 37, were also arrested for working without valid work permits.



Another two outlets were caught providing public entertainment without valid licences. One of the outlets had supplied alcohol without a licence.

