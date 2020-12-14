S$170,000 in cash seized, 7 arrested in police raid on remote gambling activities

SINGAPORE: Seven people were arrested last week for their suspected involvement in unlawful remote gambling activities, the police said on Monday (Dec 14).



The four women and three men, aged between 43 and 71, were arrested during an enforcement operation by the Criminal Investigation Department on Dec 9 and 10.



Two other men, aged 74 and 75, are also being investigated for their suspected involvement in unlawful remote gambling activities, said the police.

All nine people are believed to have “acted as an agent for unlawful remote gambling activities” and they will be investigated for offences under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, said the police.

During the operation, which targeted syndicated remote gambling activities, the authorities also seized more than S$170,000 in cash as well as gambling-related paraphernalia.



Police investigations are ongoing.



If found guilty of assisting in providing an unlawful remote gambling service or organising, managing or supervising remote gambling, they each face a fine of not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000 and/or up to five years’ jail.

