18-month-old toddler dies after mirror falls on her at Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: An 18-month-old toddler died from her injuries on Friday (Aug 23) after a full-length mirror fell on her at a fashion store in Jewel Changi Airport.

The incident occurred at Urban Revivo, a Chinese fashion label with an outlet on the second floor of Jewel Changi Airport.

The police said in a statement on Saturday that they received a call for assistance at about 12.30pm at 78 Airport Boulevard where a mirror had fallen on an 18-month-old girl.

The girl was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead, said the police, adding that they were investigating the unnatural death.

Jewel Changi Airport said on Saturday that it was "deeply saddened by the tragic accident", and that they were working with Urban Revivo to ascertain the details of the incident.

"A full-length mirror had fallen and staff on-site quickly administered first aid on the child as they waited for the paramedics to arrive," the spokesperson said.

"We are in contact with the family and providing them our fullest support during this difficult time. Our hearts and thoughts are with them," the spokesperson added.

The cordoned-off entrance to Urban Revivo on Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Yeo)

Urban Revivo said in a statement on Saturday that they were also deeply saddened by the incident.

"We are assisting the police with its investigations. We are in contact with the family, and providing them our fullest support during this difficult time."

In pictures taken of Urban Revivo at about 6pm on Saturday, the entrance to the store was cordoned off, with signs informing customers that it was "closed for stock take".

