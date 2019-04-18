18-year-old arrested for Carousell concert ticket scams

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old was arrested this week for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving Blackpink, Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5 concert tickets, police said on Thursday (Apr 18).

The authorities said they received several reports between Feb 13 and Mar 2, in which victims did not receive their tickets despite having responded to a seller on Carousell and paid for them via bank transfer.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday. He is believed to be involved in at least 11 cases of scams and cheated a total of S$5,400.



The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday with cheating. If guilty, he may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.



