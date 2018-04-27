180 suspected drug offenders arrested during 11-day operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 180 suspected drug offenders have been arrested after an 11-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), said the drug enforcement agency in a news release on Friday (Apr 27).

The operation was carried out between Apr 16 and Apr 27 and covered areas like Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Geylang, Jurong, Seletar, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

Officers seized about 457g of heroin, 66g of Ice, 22g of ketamine, 12g of cannabis, 78 pieces of LSD, 35 Erimin-5 tablets and 22 Ecstasy tablets during the operation, according to CNB.



DRUG SUSPECTS NABBED IN SIMEI

During one of the busts on Apr 16, three Singaporean suspects - a 28-year-old male, a 33-year-old female and a 37-year-old female - were arrested on Simei Street 1.

The 33-year-old female suspect was found to have nine Ecstasy tablets, 20 Erimin-5 tablets, about 16g of ketamine, 15g of Ice, 5g of cannabis and a small amount of heroin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drug paraphernalia like various drug-smoking apparatus, numerous empty plastic packets and two digital weighing scales were also recovered.

Officers also recovered about 6g of ketamine, 1g of Ice and various drug-smoking apparatus from the 37-year-old female suspect.



Following this, officers also raided the 28-year-old male suspect's unit near the area, where 13 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of Ice were seized.

A 28-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser was also arrested within the unit.



CNB added that investigations into the drug-related activities of all those arrested are ongoing.

