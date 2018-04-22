19 Singapore firms to exhibit ideas, products at Hannover Messe trade fair

HANNOVER: A total of 19 Singapore companies are showcasing their newest ideas and products at Hannover Messe – the world’s largest trade fair for industrial technology – in Hannover, Germany from Monday (Apr 23) to Friday (Apr 27).

These companies include Singapore Technologies Kinetics, automation equipment supplier Pixel Automation, manufacturer Sanwa Group and 3D printing services provider Creatz3D.

The fair gives them a platform to find global partners to collaborate with and an opportunity to network with key industry players.

The event is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors this year. Last year’s edition of Hannover Messe attracted over 200,000 attendees from more than 70 countries.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran is leading a delegation of more than 20 Singapore enterprises to tour the fair and visit the Singapore exhibitors from Apr 23 to 25. He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other economic agencies.

With advanced manufacturing identified as one of the growth clusters, MTI has said that it is opportune that Singapore has a presence at the fair, because it will give the country a leg up in its push into advanced manufacturing and in cementing its position as a global manufacturing hub.

During his trip, Mr Iswaran will be speaking at two forums – the Germany-Singapore Business Forum and the ASEAN Forum 2018 – where he will talk about how global firms can team up with Singapore companies to access opportunities in ASEAN. He will also promote business partnerships between German and Singaporean enterprises.

Mr Iswaran will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between government agency Enterprise Singapore and German Accelerator – a growth acceleration programme for German startups. The deal will be aimed at boosting market access and economic ties between both countries.

