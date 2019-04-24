19-year-old man investigated for peeping Tom incident in male toilet at NTU residential hall

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man is being investigated for criminal trespass after a peeping Tom incident was reported at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) over the weekend, the police said on Wednesday (Apr 24).

A call for assistance was made through the 999 hotline at about 1pm on Sunday, after a man allegedly took photographs of another man in the male shower at a residential hall, said the police.

An NTU spokesperson told CNA that several students had helped to detain the man, who is neither a student nor an employee of the university.

The case comes in the wake of a separate sexual misconduct case at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The issue of sexual harassment on campus came into the spotlight after NUS undergraduate Monica Baey took to social media last week to call for tougher action against a student who had filmed her having a shower at her hostel.

Since then, NUS, NTU and Singapore Management University have come out to say that they are reviewing their approaches to such cases.

NTU had also told CNA earlier on Wednesday that apart from reviewing its disciplinary framework, it will start a new online module on anti-harassment in July for all freshmen and student organisers of transition and orientation programmes.

"Creating a safe campus environment is a top priority at NTU. NTU believes in building a culture of mutual support where students are encouraged to watch out for one another," the university said in a statement on the police investigation.

It added that CCTVs cover most of the common areas in its halls of residence. Additionally, campus security regularly patrol the halls and are stationed at every hall between 9pm and 9am.

NTU said it is assisting the police in their investigations.