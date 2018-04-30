19-year-old NSF dies after displaying 'signs of heat injury': MINDEF

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) died on Monday (Apr 30), nearly two weeks after "displaying signs of heat injury" in Bedok Camp, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release.



Lee Han Xuan Dave, a Guardsman from the 1st Battalion Singapore Guards, had just completed an 8km fast march at about 8.35am on Apr 18 when he required medical attention.



A Singapore Armed Forces medic attended to him immediately to bring down his core temperature, said MINDEF. "PTE Lee was evacuated to the camp’s Medical Centre where body cooling measures and treatment were continued by the SAF medical team," it added.

He arrived at 9.50am at Changi General Hospital where he was warded in the Intensive Care Unit.

"Unfortunately, PTE Lee’s condition did not improve in the ICU and worsened during the hospitalisation," said MINDEF.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family in this time of grief."



In a Facebook post, his mother, Jasmine Yeo, wrote: "Dave had completed his final journey with us @1732 today and now he is on his way to create miracles to others! We are proud of him and hope more people will be able to benefit from his generosity!"



His father, property agent Dennis Lee, made a similar post on Facebook shortly after.

Ms Yeo also posted videos and photos of her son enlisting in the military on Jan 5 as well as his graduation from Basic Military Training last month.

