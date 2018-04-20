19-year-old NUS undergraduate dies after accident at Clementi Road junction

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old woman has died after the taxi she was in collided with a car at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday (Apr 19) night.

Authorities said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.30pm.



A total of four taxi passengers and two drivers were taken to National University Hospital, where the woman died of her injuries. Channel NewsAsia understands she was an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore.



A man who was trapped in one of the vehicles was extricated using hydraulic rescue tools, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). It is understood that he was one of the passengers in the taxi.



A video of the crash that has been circulating on social media shows the impact of the accident throwing the woman partially out of the taxi's window.

Investigations are ongoing, said police.

