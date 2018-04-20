19-year-old NUS undergraduate dies after accident at Clementi Road junction

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old woman has died after the Premier taxi she was in collided with a car at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday night (Apr 19).

Authorities said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.30pm.



Four taxi passengers and two drivers were taken to National University Hospital, where the woman died of her injuries. All the passengers are students of the National University of Singapore (NUS).



A video of the crash that has been circulating on social media shows the impact of the accident throwing a woman partially out of the taxi's window.



Another person was trapped in one of the vehicles and he was extricated using hydraulic rescue tools, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). It is understood that he was one of the students in the taxi.



NUS said in a statement on Facebook that it was "deeply saddened by the accident".

"University staff and counsellors are in touch with the family and friends of the four students involved to provide support and assistance," it added. "Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."



Responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Premier Taxis said it was "aware of the unfortunate incident".

"We are extending our support to the relevant parties. However, the case is still under investigation thus we are unable to comment at this point in time," said a spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing, said police.