192 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide CNB operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 192 suspected drug offenders were arrested during an islandwide anti-drug enforcement operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Monday (Aug 5).

Drugs including 499g of Ice, 99g of heroin, 113g of cannabis, 8g of ketamine and 102g of new psychoactive substances were seized.

Five bottles of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate, a bottle of methadone, five Ecstasy tablets and 56 Erimin-5 tablets were also confiscated.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of S$65,000, said CNB.

Drugs and cash recovered from a 21-year-old Malaysian man on Aug 1, 2019. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The enforcement operation, from Jul 22 to Aug 2, was supported by the Singapore Police Force and covered areas such as Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

On Aug 1, four suspected drug offenders, including a Singaporean male, were arrested in separate locations near Orchard Towers and the International building.

“A 21-year-old Malaysian male was also arrested at the junction of Shenton Way and Maxwell Road,” CNB said.

A total of S$31,390 in cash was also seized from the suspects.

The Malaysian man had disposed of a plastic bag containing about 336g of Ice. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

On the same day, officers had spotted the Malaysian man getting onto his motorcycle to make a “hasty exit” from a carpark near Orchard Towers. Prior to this, he had disposed of a plastic bag in the carpark.

The plastic bag, which was recovered by officers at the scene, was found to contain about 336g of Ice worth more than S$33,000.

That amount of Ice can feed the addiction of about 192 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.