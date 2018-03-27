197 motorcyclists caught at land checkpoints for smoke, excessive noise emission: NEA

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) caught 197 motorcyclists for smoke and excessive noise emission offences this week, according to a media release on Tuesday (Mar 27).

The operation, which targeted "smoky and noisy foreign motorcycles", was carried out on Monday and Tuesday at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

A total of 34 foreign-registered motorbikes committed smoke emission offences, while 163 emitted excessive noise.

Last year, NEA took action against a total of 442 foreign motorcycles for smoke emission, while 163 were caught for excessive noise.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, it is an offence for any vehicle to emit smoke or visible vapour while in use on the road. It is also an offence to use motor vehicles that emit noise above the level specified for their class.

Owners of smoky vehicles "will be offered a tiered composition sum based on vehicle type and number of offences committed", said the agency, adding that failure to pay the sum makes them liable to a fine of up to S$5,000.

A smoky motorcycle undergoing the noise emission test. (Photo: NEA)

NEA also stated that during enforcement operations, smoky foreign motorbikes undergoing smoke tests will also be tested for noise emission. If they fail the noise test, the foreign motorist will be asked to rectify the vehicle. The particulars of the motorist and the motorcycle will also be forwarded to the foreign authority for follow-up action, it added.

"Reducing vehicle exhaust emissions and noise will help to achieve and sustain a healthy and clean living environment in Singapore," said NEA. "Members of the community and stakeholders are urged to play their part in keeping our environment clean and ensure high standards of public health."