Singapore to return S$15 million in 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A Singapore court ordered the return to Malaysia of about S$15.3 million, just a small portion of the total seized in the city-state as part of a probe into transactions linked to a scandal-hit state fund, lawyers for the fund and the Malaysian government said on Monday (Sep 10).

Singapore is among at least six countries investigating claims that about US$4.5 billion was siphoned off from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a fund founded by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Advertisement

In 2016, Singapore authorities said they had seized S$240 million in cash and properties as a result of investigations into 1MDB-related fund flows through Singapore.

In May, Singapore and Malaysia agreed to cooperate on returning the funds to the Malaysian government, and the court order cleared the way for the first repatriation of funds from Singapore.

Tan, Rajah and Cheah, a Singapore-based law firm, said in a statement that the monies were recovered in various currencies from 1MDB and its former subsidiary, SRC International.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funds will be transferred to a special 1MDB recovery account in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital.

"Efforts to recover other unlawfully misappropriated assets are ongoing," the firm said.

Singapore has taken action against several banks and bank officials for violating money-laundering controls over transactions related to 1MDB, including the closure of units of BSI Bank and Falcon Bank.