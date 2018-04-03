2 arrested after S$74,000 worth of drugs seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men have been arrested after more than S$74,000 worth of drugs were seized at Tuas Checkpoint, authorities said on Tuesday (Apr 3).

According to a joint press release by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), checkpoint officers noticed on the night of Mar 31 that a motorcyclist appeared to be taking a long time for arrival immigration clearance at the automated clearance lane.

They approached him to help and saw that he had "bloodshot eyes and was slurry in his speech".

Further checks, including swabs, were conducted on the 26-year-old and his belongings. Both were found positive for methamphetamine, also known as "Ice". Plastic straws were also found in his bag, authorities revealed.

ICA officers searched his motorcycle and found two bundles under the seat. CNB officers later found the bundles to contain a total of about 825g of "Ice", estimated to be worth more than S$74,000.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of another Singaporean man, believed to be the intended recipient of the drug, on Apr 1. Authorities found 2g of "Ice" in the sling bag the 49-year-old was carrying, according to the press release.

Authorities said the 825g of methamphethamine could have fed the addiction of 471 abusers for a week.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphethamine may face the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.