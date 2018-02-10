2 arrested, more than S$120,000 worth of fake branded clothing seized in joint operation

SINGAPORE: Two people were arrested and counterfeit apparel worth more than S$120,000 was seized in a 14-hour joint operation by the police and Singapore Customs, the two announced in a joint release on Saturday (Feb 10).

A man and a woman, both 36, were arrested on Thursday for their suspected involvement in importing and possessing counterfeit products, said the joint release.

Singapore Customs had inspected a consignment suspected to contain counterfeit clothing at a warehouse in Pioneer Sector on Monday.

Brand owners confirmed the items were fake, and the two suspects were eventually arested on Thursday.

A total of 6,097 fake items was also seized, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade could be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.





