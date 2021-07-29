2 men arrested after allegedly pawning counterfeit Rolex watches for at least S$52,000

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of cheating involving the sale of counterfeit watches, the police said on Thursday (Jul 29).



The men, aged 33 and 55, had visited a pawnshop located in Marsiling Estate on Jul 15 and Jul 16.

They then allegedly pawned three counterfeit Rolex watches for at least S$52,000, said the police.



During the checks, staff members at the shop detected that the watches were counterfeit and subsequently lodged a police report on Jul 18.



Through follow-up investigations, Woodlands Police Division officers identified the two men and arrested them on Thursday.



Cash amounting to S$4,300, a gold chain and three counterfeit watches were seized as exhibits.



Police investigations are ongoing.



The pair will be charged in court on Friday with cheating with common intention. If found guilty, they face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.